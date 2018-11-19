Possible human remains found in duffel bag in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating what appeared to be human remains discovered in a duffel bag left near a Wells Fargo bank in Yonkers.

Police say the remains were found after a report of a suspicious bag left next to a dumpster at about noon Monday.

Police had initially tested the bag for an explosive device before finding the remains.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing possible witnesses.

The medical examiner is to determine the cause of death.