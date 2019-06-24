Prep school grad linked to sex assault released from jail

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Owen Labrie looks at his family during a break on the first day of a hearing in Concord, N.H., on whether he deserves a new trial. Labrie, a New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate, is set to be released from jail, Monday, June 24, 2019, for good behavior. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP, Pool, File) less FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Owen Labrie looks at his family during a break on the first day of a hearing in Concord, N.H., on whether he deserves a new trial. Labrie, a New Hampshire prep school ... more Photo: Geoff Forester, AP Photo: Geoff Forester, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Prep school grad linked to sex assault released from jail 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate is set to be released from jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Owen Labrie reported to Merrimack County's jail just after Christmas, after a judge refused to shorten his sentence. He had been due to serve the remaining 10 months of his sentence but was expected to be released Monday for good behavior.

Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of "Senior Salute," a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul's School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering a child's welfare.

He was also convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex. That requires him to register as a sex offender.