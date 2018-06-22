Prescott woman accused of killing man, faking kidnapping

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a Prescott woman made up a story about being kidnapped to cover up her boyfriend's killing.

Prescott police spokesman Dave Fuller said Friday that 57-year-old Sharalyn Stura is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety found Stura in a car off Interstate 17 Thursday morning with her hands tied to the steering wheel.

Stura told investigators an armed suspect kidnapped her and forced her to drive to the Rimrock area.

Fuller says while several law enforcement agencies searched for the suspect, detectives found 66-year-old Jay Michael Freeman inside Stura's home. He had been fatally shot.

Fuller says inconsistencies in Stura's statements led to her admitting to involvement in Freeman's death.

Fuller says Stura does not yet have an attorney.