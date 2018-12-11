Priest accused of 'inappropriate contact' with minor, adults

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (AP) — A sheriff's office in northern Virginia says a Catholic priest in Purcellville is accused of inappropriate contact with a minor and adults.

News outlets report the Catholic Diocese of Arlington has placed Father Ronald S. Escalante on leave pending an investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. A Friday diocese release says the Saint Francis de Sales Church pastor is accused of "boundary violations involving a minor and adults" that go against its clergy code of conduct.

The diocese says it reported the complaint to the sheriff Nov. 21 and began its own investigation at the same time. The diocese says it ensured Escalante was not at the parish once the investigation began.

The diocese release says Escalante denies the allegations, which are being considered by the Diocesan Review Board.