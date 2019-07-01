Priest accused of stealing back in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City Catholic priest accused of stealing more than $150,000 from area churches is back in the custody of local authorities.

KOTA-TV says Father Marcin Garbacz has been transferred from federal custody to the Pennington County Jail.

Garbacz was intercepted by federal agents at the Seattle airport in May. He had booked a one way ticket for Poland, his homeland. He is facing charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and transportation of stolen money. Court documents accuse Garbacz of stealing more than $150,000 between 2004 and 2012 from various parishes.

He was in court last year for petty theft after police say security cameras caught him stealing roughly $600 from Saint Therese Church. His first court date has not yet been set.

___

Information from: KOTA-TV, http://www.kotatv.com