Priest charged with sex crime returned to jail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former Rapid City priest accused of sexually touching a 13-year-old girl has been returned to jail after authorities realized the ankle monitor he was wearing would not work due to poor cellular service.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 38-year-old John Praveen was released from jail Thursday afternoon after someone paid for his recently reduced $10,000 cash-only bond. He was returned to jail three hours later after problems were found with his monitoring device.

He has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a child.

The Rapid City diocese earlier offered to house and supervise Praveen at a retirement home for priests in Piedmont, but backed off after some community members objected.

