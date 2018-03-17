Correction: Police Shoot Car story

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — In a story March 16 about a police officer cleared of using deadly force, The Associated Press reported erroneously the investigation's final report did not identify the officer. The officer was identified in the report as Nicholas Hoar.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Probe clears Massachusetts officer in shooting of driver

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — An investigation has cleared a police officer who shot and killed a driver while responding to a report of possible gunfire.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Friday the Fall River officer was justified in using deadly force against 19-year-old Larry Ruiz-Barreto of New Bedford.

The report found that during the Nov. 13, 2017 incident, Ruiz-Barreto "needlessly and repeatedly escalated the danger to the police officer by refusing to submit to a lawful stop." The report identified the officer as Nicholas Hoar.

The report said Ruiz-Barreto drove his car at the officer to force him out of the way, struck the officer, and tried to drive away with the officer on the hood of the car.

Quinn called death of Ruiz-Barreto a tragedy for all involved, especially members of his family.