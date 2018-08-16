Prominent attorney allegedly shot by brother-in-law

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of gunning down a prominent lawyer in his suburban Chicago home is being held without bond on murder charges.

John Gately III of Winnetka has been identified by authorities as the brother-in-law of the victim, 72-year-old Stephen Shapiro of Northfield. Authorities say the 66-year-old Gately also attempted to shoot his sister, Joan Shapiro.

Cook County prosecutors said Joan Shapiro had been providing Gately financial support, including paying his rent. However, the siblings argued over how he was handling the money.

Prosecutors allege Gately showed up at the Shapiros' home late Monday and asked to see his sister. When Stephen Shapiro said she wasn't available, Gately took out a .22-caliber weapon and shot the man. His gun misfired when he attempted to shoot his sister. She escaped and called police.

Stephen Shapiro was a former assistant solicitor general and argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.