Prosecutor: DNA links teens to death of Air Force sergeant

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor says two teenagers are linked by DNA to the 2018 killing of an Air Force technical sergeant.

Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin tells KTBS-TV that the DNA of 18-year-old Jareona Crosby was found on a door handle of the victim's vehicle. Meanwhile, the DNA of 15-year-old Alonzo Wilson was found on a flashlight.

The two are accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Joshua Kidd in 2018 in Bossier (BOH'-zher) City. Investigators say Kidd interrupted a vehicle burglary and was shot while chasing the teens.

Wilson says he saw Crosby shoot Kidd. Crosby denies it.

A stolen gun seized when Crosby was arrested doesn't match the one that shot Kidd.

Wilson is charged as an adult, and both are charged with murder, facing life in prison.

___

Information from: KTBS-TV, http://ktbs.com