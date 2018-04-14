Prosecutor: Shooting during pursuit in murder probe kills 1

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man being sought in a shooting that killed a man and critically injured a woman was shot and killed after a police pursuit, and two missing children were later found safe.

Prosecutors in Camden County said 47-year-old Derek White was found shot to death in a Winslow Township home early Saturday. A 26-year-old woman critically wounded was rushed to a hospital.

A 2-year-old child and a 3-year-old child were reported missing from the home since about 4:30 a.m. Saturday and had last been seen with their 55-year-old father, a Pennsville resident, in the Salem County area.

Cumberland County prosecutors said the suspect was shot and killed in Millville at about 9:10 a.m. Saturday. The children were found safe at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Salem County.