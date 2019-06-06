Governor questions prosecutor's dismissal of cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott is asking the attorney general's office to review a prosecutor's decision to drop three high-profile violent crimes cases.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George announced this week that her office is dropping charges against three suspects, including in two stabbing deaths, because the evidence shows that the defendants were legally insane at the time.

They include Veronica Lewis, who was charged in the 2015 shooting of Darryl Montague at his Westford home; Louis Fortier, who was accused in the 2017 stabbing death of 43-year-old Richard Medina in Burlington after a dispute; and Aita Gurung, who was accused killing his wife with a cleaver and critically injuring his mother-in-law in 2017.

WCAX-TV reports that Scott sent a letter to Attorney General T.J. Donovan on Wednesday.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com