Prosecutor killed after skateboarding into pickup truck

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor from southside Virginia has died after he collided with a pickup truck while riding a skateboard.

News outlets report 27-year-old Chad Atchison was riding a skateboard on Green Street in Danville around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when he ran into the passenger side of a Chevy Silverado at an intersection.

Danville Police say Atchison was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Atchison was an assistant commonwealth's attorney in neighboring Pittsylvania County.

Police say no charges have been filed so far, and their investigation is continuing.