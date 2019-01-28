Prosecutor rejects wrongful death claim in hospital shooting

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. attorney in South Dakota has rejected claims of negligence and excessive force made by the mother of a man who was fatally shot by a police officer at the Pine Ridge hospital in 2016.

The mother of 28-year-old Jamie Brave Heart filed a wrongful death lawsuit last year seeking $2 million for pain and suffering caused by her son's death. In a response filed earlier this month, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Brave Heart's death was caused by his own negligence and actions.

The Rapid City Journal reports Brave Heart was brought to the Pine Ridge hospital on June 3, 2016, by a police officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe after his mother reported he was acting strangely. Officials say Brave Heart tried to leave the hospital and stabbed the officer, prompting the officer to shoot him.

