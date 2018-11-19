Prosecutors attack delays in Bullhead City girl killing case

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County prosecutors say they are tired of waiting for a case involving a man accused in the death of a Bullhead City, Arizona, child.

The Today's News-Herald newspaper reports the trial of Justin James Rector is scheduled to begin next April after four years of delays. But Phoenix attorney Julia Cassels is still trying to gather expert witnesses to testify in Rector's defense.

Cassels is the latest attorney to take on Rector's case, following the withdrawal of multiple defense attorneys' withdrawal as counsel in 2016 and 2017.

Rector is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, child abuse and abandonment of a body in the September 2014 death of Isabella Grogan-Cannella.

Police say she was strangled, and her partially clothed body was found in a shallow grave near her home.

___

Information from: Today's News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com