Prosecutors charge husband in death of woman found in car

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Lexington man has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found by friends inside a car last week.

Prosecutors say the victim, 49-year-old Shen Cai, died as a result of "mechanical asphyxiation."

Her husband, 50-year-old Hongyan Sun, entered a not guilty plea in Concord District Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the couple was going through a divorce and that Cai had told friends she was fearful about her safety after past verbal abuse and at least one instance of physical violence.

Investigators believe Cai died after a struggle in the couple's home May 28 and that her husband staged her body in a car in an apparent effort to mislead police.