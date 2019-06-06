https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Prosecutors-charge-husband-in-death-of-woman-13948958.php
Prosecutors charge husband in death of woman found in car
LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Lexington man has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found by friends inside a car last week.
Prosecutors say the victim, 49-year-old Shen Cai, died as a result of "mechanical asphyxiation."
Her husband, 50-year-old Hongyan Sun, entered a not guilty plea in Concord District Court on Thursday.
Prosecutors said the couple was going through a divorce and that Cai had told friends she was fearful about her safety after past verbal abuse and at least one instance of physical violence.
Investigators believe Cai died after a struggle in the couple's home May 28 and that her husband staged her body in a car in an apparent effort to mislead police.
