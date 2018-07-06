Prosecutors clear 2 officers in fatal shooting of suspect

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have cleared two law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect following a chase in Clark County in May.

District Attorney Kerra Stumbris says in a statement Friday that the actions by City of Loyal Police Officer Jacob Schar and Clark County Deputy Nicholas Klemm were a reasonable act of self-defense, and they won't be charged.

The statement says the officers tried to stop 51-year-old Kelly Abbott of the Black River Falls area May 11 because his vehicle didn't have working taillights. A chase ensued but ended when officers deployed spike strips to disable the car. It says Abbott got out, ignored commands, raised his gun and fired three times in the exchange of fire.

Abbott died of multiple gunshot wounds. Neither officer was hurt.