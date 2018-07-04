Prosecutors drop murder case over detective misconduct

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man due to a judge's ruling that a former Philadelphia detective engaged in "outrageous" misconduct.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the city District Attorney's Office declined to appeal the judge's ruling in connection with Darnell Powell's case during a court hearing Tuesday.

Powell was facing a potential life sentence in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Eliezer Mendez in Philadelphia in 2015.

Powell's lawyer had filed to dismiss the case after it was revealed that detective Philip Nordo had regularly deposited money into the prison account of a witness to the shooting.

The police department fired Nordo last year, saying he "knowingly" socialized with people associated with criminal conduct.

The Inquirer was unsuccessful in reaching Nordo for comment.

