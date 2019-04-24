Prosecutors seek to try teen as an adult for manslaughter

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Prosecutors want to try a teenager as an adult for manslaughter in connection with a fatal park brawl in Lewiston, Maine.

Police have charged an adult and two teens in the case. The Sun Journal reports that prosecutors want to try one of the teens, a 17-year-old, with manslaughter. The others, a 23-year-old and a 13-year-old, face misdemeanor assault charges.

The three are charged in the June 2018 beating death of Donald Giusti near Kennedy Park. Giusti was hit on the head with a rock, and died three days later. His death was followed by an effort to improve safety called "Peace in the Park."

The 17-year-old appeared in court Tuesday for a detention hearing. A judge ordered him to remain at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com