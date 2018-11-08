Prosecutors to decide if man should be resentenced to death

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A county prosecutor's office will decide a second time whether to seek a death sentence for an Ohio man convicted of raping and killing a woman in 1994.

A federal appeals court overturned the death sentence of Maurice Mason in 2008 and ordered a new sentencing, saying Mason had ineffective legal help during the penalty phase of his Marion County trial.

Appeals have tied up the case since then, with the U.S. Supreme Court refusing Monday to hear the 54-year-old Mason's challenge of Ohio's death penalty law.

Mason's attorney, Kort Gotterdam, says he hopes he and prosecutors can agree on a non-lethal sentence.

An assistant prosecutor told The Marion Star resentencing is a "big project" and that he'd know more after a Nov. 13 status conference.