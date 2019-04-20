Providence man sentenced for fatal stabbing and assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man charged with fatally stabbed a man and assaulting three people has been sentenced.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said Friday that 30-year-old Nathan Spardello was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Luis Carrillo.

Prosecutors say Spardello broke into the home of his estranged wife in Providence and assaulted his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law on Dec. 18, 2017, then went to another home in Providence and stabbed Carrillo.

Spardello pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, domestic breaking and entering, domestic assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

The charges stem from three separate cases and Spardello received suspended sentences with probation that will be served concurrently with his life sentence for second-degree murder.