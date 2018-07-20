Provo reached $750,000 settlement in sexual misconduct suit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The city of Provo has reached a $750,000 settlement with five women who say it failed to take action to protect them from alleged sexual harassment and assault by a former police chief.

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said in a statement Thursday that the settlement would prevent the city from spending money to defend the case in court.

Michael Young, who is an attorney for the women, said they were eager to put the lawsuit behind them.

The women have said that the city and then-Mayor John Curtis failed to appropriately respond after receiving numerous complaints about former Chief John King's behavior.

King resigned in March 2017.

Curtis is now a member of the U.S. Congress. He was not named as a defendant.

The Associated Press does not generally name alleged victims of sexual harassment or assault.