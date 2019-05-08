Psychological evaluation sought for father of slain boy

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — The court-appointed attorney for the northern Illinois man accused of murdering his 2-year-old son wants a psychological evaluation of his client.

Henry Sugden filed a motion in McHenry County Circuit Court seeking the exam for Andrew Freund Sr., citing concerns over the man's ability to recall and assist in his defense. Although Sugden declined to get more specific Tuesday, he noted the 60-year-old Freund's history of drug abuse.

Judge Robert Wilbrandt is expected to address Sugden's motion in a hearing this week.

AJ Freunds' parents, 36-year-old JoAnn Cunningham and Freund Sr., are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and related charges in the boy's beating death. Police found his body in a shallow grave covered with straw April 24, nine days after authorities say he died and a week after his parents reported him missing.