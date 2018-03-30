Widow of Orlando nightclub gunman is acquitted in the attack
Tamara Lush, Associated Press
Updated 10:27 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
A courtroom sketch of Noor Salman in federal court in Oakland, Calif. She has been charged with helping her husband in the months leading up to the Pulse nightclub attack that left 49 dead in Orlando.
Noor Zahi Salman, left, told the FBI that she had driven her husband Omar Mateen to the Pulse at some point before the night of the attack and had been with him when he bought ammunition two days before he killed 49 club-goers and wounded 53, NBC News first reported, citing an unnamed senior law enforcement official. less
Jean McCann,left, and Melba Underbakke, executive director, Coalition for Civil Freedom, hold a banner outside the Federal Courthouse in Orlando, Fla., during opening statements Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in the trial of Noor Salman. Salman went on trial Wednesday in Orlando. The 31-year-old is accused of aiding and abetting her husband in his attack on the Pulse nightclub in June of 2016. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
Susan Clary, spokesperson for Noor Salman's family, Ahmed Bedier, President, United Voices For America, 2nd from left, and the four members of Noor Salman's family, right, address the media Wednesday, March 14, 2018, outside the Federal courthouse in Orlando, Fla. Salman went on trial Wednesday in Orlando. The 31-year-old is accused of aiding and abetting her husband in his attack on the Pulse nightclub in June of 2016. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
A courtroom sketch of Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, who carried out a deadly terrorist attack in Orlando, Fla., in federal court in Oakland, Calif. She has been charged with helping her husband in the months leading up to the attack, according to an indictment unsealed. less
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's widow, have gotten a look inside his Florida condo through crime scene photos taken as FBI agents searched the home. They also saw some of her husband Omar Mateen's web browsing history Tuesday, March 20, 2018, including beheading videos created by the Islamic State group Mateen had pledged allegiance to. Salman is accused of aiding and abetting her husband in the 2016 attack that left 49 people dead. less
Charles Swift, defense attorney for Noor Salman paces outside the Orlando Federal Courthouse, Thursday, March 29, 2018, as the jury deliberates the fate of his client in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the trial of Salman, accused of aiding her husband's terrorist attack against an Orlando nightclub, later finished deliberating on Thursday without reaching a verdict. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden visit a memorial to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, Thursday, June 16, 2016 in Orlando, Fla. Offering sympathy but no easy answers, Obama came to Orlando to try to console those mourning the deadliest shooting in modern U.S history. less
President Barack Obama hugs Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs upon the president's arrival at Orlando International Airport, Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. Obama is in Orlando today to pay respects to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting and meet with families of victims of the attack. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) MAGS OUT; NO SALES; MANDATORY CREDIT less
Kelly Greenwood, co-owner of Cardinal Casket Company, prepares a casket for a victim of the Pulse nightclub shooting for shipment in preparation for the funeral Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. "It hits you, it hits everyone here," said Greenwood who lost a friend in the shooting. "I feel proud knowing that I made something for my friend's mother that will be with them the last time their family sees him." The locally owned company has so far received 23 orders for caskets ahead of the upcoming funerals for the victims. (AP Photo/David Goldman) less
Mourners arrive for the viewing and funeral service Kimberly Morris, June 16, 2016 in Kissimmee, Florida. Morris, who worked as a bouncer at the Pulse Nightclub, was killed in the shooting. The shooting at Pulse Nightclub, which killed 49 people and injured 53, is the worst mass-shooting event in American history. less
A group of young men grieve at a memorial site for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The shooting at Pulse Nightclub, which killed 49 people and injured 53, is the worst mass shooting in American history. less
A prayer service is held for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting at Delaney Street Baptist Church, June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The shooting at Pulse Nightclub, which killed 49 people and injured 53, is the worst mass shooting in American history. less
Doctors, nurses and first-responders hug after a brief prayer service in the emergency room at Florida Hospital in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, June 15, 2016, to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
A news van nearby a makeshift memorial set up for victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting sits outside Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Fla., June 15, 2016. A gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State killed 49 people and wounded 53 in the crowded gay nightclub in Orlando early Sunday. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times) ORG XMIT: XNYT10 less
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer speaks during a news conference update about the recent mass shootings at the Pulse nightclub, Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) ORG XMIT: FLJR103
Demetrice Naulings cries while recalling in an interview how he survived the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub that claimed the life of his friend Eddie Justice Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. "I'm not going to get a chance to get another friend like that anymore," said Naulings. "Eddie was my angel." (AP Photo/David Goldman) less
Dr. Neil Finkler comforts Patience Carter as she is overcome with emotion after speaking to the media from the Florida Hospital about being shot in the Pulse gay nightclub terror attack on June 14, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. less
Angel Colon, a survivor of the Orlando nightclub shooting, attends a press conference June 14, 2014 Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Florida.
Angel Santiago speaks to the media from the Florida Hospital about being shot in the Pulse gay nightclub terror attack on June 14, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
FBI agents return to the scene of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, June 14, 2016. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Alicia Stelly stops to look at a small makeshift memorial in remembrance of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, at Lake Eola Park on Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
Kelli Cantu 24, left and Soe Aponte, 23, of Orlando become emotional Tuesday, June 14, 2016, as they visit a growing memorial at the The Dr. Phillips Center for the victims of the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
Amy Semesco, left, wipes a tear, while visiting a makeshift memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub with Bree Balchunas on Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman) less
Rhonda Rodeffer, right, walks with her daughter Kennedy, 4, as they visit a makeshift memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman) less
A police officer walks toward the scene of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub early Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Thousands gather for a memorial rally at the Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center in downtown Orlando on Monday, June 13, 2016 to honor those killed and wounded in the Pulse nightclub attack.
Madeline Lago, 15, and her mother Carmen Lago (center) were among the thousands who gathered for a memorial rally at the Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center in downtown Orlando on Monday, June 13, 2016 to honor those killed and wounded in the Pulse nightclub attack. They bow their heads as the bell was tolled. less
Thousands gather at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to pay their respects for those lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, USA on June 13, 2016.
People embrace during a vigil outside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for the mass shooting victims at the Pulse nightclub June 13, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The American gunman who launched a murderous assault on a gay nightclub in Orlando was radicalized by Islamist propaganda, officials said Monday, as they grappled with the worst terror attack on US soil since 9/11. less
People arrive at the Beardall Senior Center to learn from authorities if their relative or friends were killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting, June 13, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Pictures of one of the massacre victims, Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40, are left at a makeshift memorial at Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, USA on June 13, 2016. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) less
Surrounded by members of the media, family and friends of the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting walk to their cars as they leave the Beardall Senior Center where they gathered to learn more information about loved ones who were injured or killed in the attack, June 13, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The shooting at Pulse Nightclub, which killed 49 people and injured 53, is the worst mass-shooting event in American history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) less
Greg Larsen writes a message on a banner Monday, June 13, 2016, in Orlando, Fla., to one of his friends killed during a fatal shooting at Pulse Orlando nightclub. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Krystle Martin weeps as she views a makeshift memorial Monday, June 13, 2016, for the victims of a fatal shooting at the Pulse Orlando nightclub in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
A member of the FBI looks for evidence in the area behind the Pulse nightclub June 13, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. Forty-nine people died and more than 50 were injured early June 12 when a heavily-armed gunman opened fire and seized hostages at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in the worst mass shooting in US history less
Brett Morian, from Daytona Beach, hugs an attendee during the candlelight vigil at Ember in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, June 12, 2016. (Joshua Lim/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Friends and family grieve after a list of hospitalized victims was released, implying the death of those who weren't on the list and hadn't been heard from, outside a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel near the Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. A gunman opened fire inside a crowded nightclub early Sunday, before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
People react the Pulse nightclub shooting outside the hotel where family members are gathering in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016. Fifty people died and another 53 were injured when a gunman opened fire and seized hostages at a gay nightclub in Florida, police said June 12, making it the worst mass shooting in US history. less
Annette Stubbs, a pastor at a local church, prays for victims a few blocks from a crime scene at the nightclub where a mass shooting took place the night before in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. A gunman opened fire inside the gay nightclub early Sunday, killing at least 50 people before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. less
Family members wait for word from police after arriving down the street from a shooting involving multiple fatalities at Pulse Orlando nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) less
An injured man is escorted out of the Pulse nightclub after a shooting rampage, Sunday morning June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. A gunman wielding an assault-type rifle and a handgun opened fire inside a crowded gay nightclub early Sunday, killing at least 50 people before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. It was the deadliest mass shooting in American history. less
Jermaine Towns, left, and Brandon Shuford wait down the street from a multiple shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. Towns said his brother was in the club at the time. A gunman opened fire at a nightclub in central Florida, and multiple people have been wounded, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) less
An injured person is escorted out of the Pulse nightclub after a shooting rampage, Sunday morning June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. A gunman wielding an assault-type rifle and a handgun opened fire inside a crowded gay nightclub early Sunday, killing at least 50 people before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. It was the deadliest mass shooting in American history. less
This handout photo provided by the Orlando Police Department on June 12, 2016 shows a bullet hole left in a kevlar helmet worn by an Orlando police officer, that saved his life during the shootings at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, Florida. Fifty people died and another 53 were injured early June 12 when a heavily-armed gunman opened fire and seized hostages at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, police said, in the worst mass shooting in US history. / AFP PHOTO / Orlando Police Department / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ORLANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS HO/AFP/Getty Images less
This photo shows the Pulse nightclub following a fatal shooting Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, center right, and Orlando Police Chief John Mina, center left, arrive to a news conference after a fatal shooting at Pulse Orlando nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016.
Concerned friends and family of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting wait outside of the Orlando Police Department on Sunday, June 12, 2016. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Orlando, second from right, was at the nightclub and trapped for three hours in a bathroom (He wouldn't give last name.) Orlando and family attend a vigil and church service held at Joy Metropolitan Community Church very close to Pulse nightclub. Fifty people were killed and more than 50 others injured in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub, located at 1912 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida in the worst mass shooting in American history. Twenty-year-old Omar Mateen of Port St. Lucie, identified as the shooter. (Photo by Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) less
A member of the Medical Examiners office wheels a body to a vehicle from the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub where Omar Mateen allegedly killed at least 50 people on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The mass shooting killed at least 50 people and injuring 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the countryÃs history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
FBI agents investigate near the damaged rear wall of the Pulse Nightclub where Omar Mateen allegedly killed at least 50 people on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The mass shooting killed at least 50 people and injuring 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
On the street behind the Pulse nightclub, the investigation continues. Fifty people were killed and more than 50 others injured in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub, located at 1912 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida in the worst mass shooting in American history. Twenty-year-old Omar Mateen of Port St. Lucie, identified as the shooter. (Photo by Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) less
Sitora Yusufiy, the ex-wife of Orlando shooting suspect Omar Mateen, and her fiance Marcio Dias, give a statement to the media at their home outside Boulder, Colo., Sunday, June 12, 2016. (Autumn Parry/Boulder Daily Camera via AP) less
Lt. James Young of the Orlando Police department is hugged by Karen Castelloes after a memorial service at the Joy MCC Church for the victims of the terror attack at the the Pulse Nightclub where Omar Mateen allegedly killed more than 50 people on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The mass shooting killed at least 50 people and injuring 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the countryÃs history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Mourners attend a memorial service at the Joy MCC Church for the victims of the terror attack at the the Pulse Nightclub where Omar Mateen allegedly killed more than 50 people on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The mass shooting killed at least 50 people and injuring 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the countryÃs history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Mina Justice shows a text she received from her son Eddie Justice at Pulse nightclub during a fatal shooting in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. Justice hasn't heard from her son since the messages.
Mina Justice shows a text message she received from her son Eddie Justice at Pulse nightclub during a fatal shooting in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. Justice hasn't heard from her son since the messages. less
Mourners attend a memorial service at the Joy MCC Church for the victims of the terror attack at the the Pulse Nightclub where Omar Mateen allegedly killed more than 50 people on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The mass shooting killed at least 50 people and injuring 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the countryÃs history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Susan Stephens, right (back to camera) gets a hug from Karen Castelloes, facing, before a vigil and prayer service is held at Joy Metropolitan Community Church very close to Pulse nightclub. Fifty people were killed and more than 50 others injured in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub, located at 1912 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida in the worst mass shooting in American history. Twenty-year-old Omar Mateen of Port St. Lucie, identified as the shooter. (Photo by Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) less
A group of people walk to the emergency room of Orlando Regional Medical Center after a shooting involving multiple fatalities at a nightclub, Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
Terry DeCarlo, executive director of the LGBT Center of Central Florida, left, Kelvin Cobaris, pastor of The Impact Church, center, and Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan console each other after a shooting involving multiple fatalities at a nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. less
Angel Mendez, standing outside the Orlando Regional Medical Center, holds up a cell phone photo trying to get information about his brother Jean C. Mendez that was at the Pulse Nightclub where a shooting involving multiple fatalities occurred, Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. less
Long lines of people wait at the OneBlood Donation Center to donate blood for the injured victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspected shooter, Omar Mateen, was shot and killed by police. 50 people are reported dead and 53 were injured in what is now the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. less
Potential blood donors line up outside the oneblood facility on Beach Blvd. In Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016, to help the victims from the shooting at a nightclub in Orlando. A gunman wielding an assault-type rifle and a handgun opened fire inside a gay nightclub early Sunday, killing at least 50 people before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. It was the worst mass shooting in American history. less
Aimee McCarthy from Jacksonville, Fla., gives blood at the oneblood facility on Beach Blvd. In Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016, to help the victims from a mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Sunday, June 12, 2016. A gunman wielding an assault-type rifle and a handgun opened fire inside a crowded gay nightclub early Sunday, before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. It was the worst mass shooting in American history. less
People mourn for victims of the mass shooting just a block from the scene in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016. Fifty people died and another 53 were injured when a gunman opened fire and seized hostages at a gay nightclub in Florida, police said June 12, making it the worst mass shooting in US history. less
Ray Rivera, a DJ at Pulse Orlando nightclub, is consoled by a friend, outside of the Orlando Police Department after a shooting involving multiple fatalities at the nightclub, Sunday, June 12, 2016. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
A Bomb Disposal Unit checks for explosives around the apartment building where shooting suspect Omar Mateen is believed to have lived on June 12, 2016 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida killed at least 50 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. less
A U.S. flag is flown at half staff at the White House after the Orlando mass shooting June 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. At least 50 people were killed and 53 were injured after a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. less
A Bomb Disposal Unit checks for explosives around the apartment building where shooting suspect Omar Mateen is believed to have lived on June 12, 2016 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida killed at least 50 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. less
Police block the entrance to the apartment building where shooting suspect Omar Mateen is believed to have lived on June 12, 2016 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida killed at least 50 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. less
Gary Wilford, of Orlando, Fla., weeps near the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. A gunman wielding an assault-type rifle and a handgun opened fire inside a crowded gay nightclub early Sunday, killing at least 50 people before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. It was the worst mass shooting in American history. less
Faytriana Evans, who was at the Pulse nightclub, talks about what she saw while waiting for friends outside of Orlando Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 12, 2016.
Susan Adieh, left, cousin, and other family members of Noor Salman receive hugs from friends Friday, March 30, 2018 after a jury found Salman not guilty on all charges at the Orlando Federal Courthouse, in Orlando, Fla. The widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub was acquitted Friday of helping her husband plan the attack and lying to the FBI, ending the government’s two-year effort to hold someone accountable. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
Defense attorney's Fritz Scheller, left, Charles Swift and Linda Moreno for Noor Salman react to a question during a news conference Friday, March 30, 2018 after the jury acquitted Noor Salman, Friday, March 30, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Salman, widow of Omar Mateen, the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub in 2016 was acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward, a rare and stinging defeat for the U.S. government in a terrorism case. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
Assistant U.S. Attorney's Sara Sweeney,left, James Gandolfo and Roger Handberg,right, leave the Orlando Federal Courthouse Friday, March 30, 2018 after Noor Salman was acquitted Friday, March 30, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Salman, widow of Omar Mateen, the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub in 2016 was acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward, a rare and stinging defeat for the U.S. government in a terrorism case. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma ,center, who was present for the verdict, leaves the courthouse with a group of family members of Pulse victims after Noor Salman was acquitted Friday, March 30, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Salman, widow of Omar Mateen, the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub in 2016 was acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward, a rare and stinging defeat for the U.S. government in a terrorism case. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less
In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. The attorneys, Linda Moreno, Fritz Scheller, Charles Swift pose with Salman from left. (Susan Clary via AP) less
The widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, was acquitted Friday of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward — a rare and stinging defeat for the U.S. government in a terrorism case.
Noor Salman, 31, sobbed upon hearing the jury's verdict of not guilty of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization, charges that could have brought a life sentence. Her family gasped each time the words "not guilty" were pronounced.
On the other side of the Orlando courtroom, the families of the victims of the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting sat stone-faced and silent.
Within hours, Salman was released from jail after 14 months and got into a waiting car without answering questions.
"Noor is so grateful. Her belief in the process was shown. She wants to get back to her son," her attorney Linda Moreno said. Family spokeswoman Susan Clary said Salman's family "always thought that Noor was the first victim" of her husband, Omar Mateen.
The verdict reverberated through Orlando and legal circles beyond.
"The government rarely, rarely loses these kinds of cases. It's got every single factor on its side," said David Oscar Markus, a Miami attorney who routinely tries federal cases. "It's a pretty impressive win for the defense and a devastating loss for the government."
Mateen, the American-born son of Afghan immigrants, was killed by police after opening fire in the name of the Islamic State group.
Relying heavily on an alleged confession from Salman, federal prosecutors charged that she and Mateen had scouted out potential targets together — including Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex — and that she gave him the "green light to commit terrorism."
But the defense portrayed her as an easily manipulated woman with a low IQ and argued that she signed a false confession because she was tired after a long interrogation and feared losing her young son.
In a blow to the government's case, the FBI itself found that receipts and cellphone signals showed the couple were nowhere near the Pulse on the day Salman said they were.
Also, prosecutors introduced no online posts, texts or any other evidence that Salman supported ISIS, and were hard-pressed to counter the defense's portrayal of her as a simple, sweet mother who loves her 5-year-old son, romance novels and the cartoon character Hello Kitty.
After the verdict, prosecutors said they were disappointed and took no questions.
The jurors said little as they left court.
"Noor Salman should never have been on trial," said Ahmed Bedier, a civil rights advocate and the president of United Voices of America. "Let this verdict serve as a message to law enforcement and prosecutors who railroad and persecute innocent people on little evidence, the people of this great nation will not allow it."
Some veteran attorneys said the government made a mistake in not recording the alleged confession. The jury was given only a written statement.
"The FBI needs to start recording their statements. It's a terrible practice. But it's the FBI's policy not to record," Markus said. "Even local police agencies now record statements and are required to do so. Jurors in today's age want to hear the recording, they want to see the evidence."
Miami defense attorney David Weinstein said: "As much as we don't want to admit it, this is the age of the cellphone. It's ingrained in the minds of jurors, if it's not recorded, it didn't happen."
Christine Leinonen, an attorney and former state trooper whose only son was killed in the nightclub massacre, told The Orlando Sentinel she was disappointed but not shocked by the verdict. She said Salman's alleged confession was "clearly coerced" and added: "Cops screw up their own cases."
Prosecutors had also accused Salman of falsely claiming that her husband didn't use the internet in their home, that he had deactivated his Facebook account years earlier, that he had one gun when he had three, and that he wasn't radicalized.
But the defense said that Salman, who was born in California to Palestinian parents, was abused and cheated on by her husband and that he concealed much of his life from her. Her attorneys argued there was no way she knew her husband would attack the nightclub because even he didn't know it until moments before.
According to prosecutors, Mateen intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose a new target.
Lush reported from St. Petersburg, Florida.
This story has been corrected to show that Bedier is with United Voices of America.