Puzzling number of men tied to Ferguson protests have died

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo Edward Crawford Jr., returns a tear gas canister fired by police who were trying to disperse protesters in Ferguson, Mo. Six young men with connections to the Ferguson protests, including Crawford, have died, drawing attention on social media and speculation in the activist community that something sinister is at play. Police say there is no evidence the deaths have anything to do with the protests and note that only two were homicides. But activists and observers remain puzzled and wonder if they'll ever get answers. Crawford fatally shot himself in May 2017 after telling acquaintances he had been distraught over personal issues, police said.

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Two young men were found dead inside torched cars. Three others died of apparent suicides. Another collapsed on a bus, his death ruled an overdose.

Six deaths, all involving men with connections to protests in Ferguson, Missouri, drew attention on social media and speculation in the activist community that something sinister was at play.

Police say there is no evidence the deaths have anything to do with the protests stemming from a white police officer's fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown and that only two were homicides. But activists and observers remain puzzled, especially since people involved in the protests continue to face harassment and threats.