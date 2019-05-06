Ravinia man sentenced for shaking, severely injuring baby

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Ravinia man has been sentenced to about three years in federal prison for shaking and severely injuring a baby.

The U.S. attorney's office says 26-year-old Jacob Neault shook the 2-month-old child in April 2018, causing severe head, brain and eye trauma.

He pleaded guilty in February to an assault charge and was recently sentenced to three years and one month in prison.