Records say woman admitted setting fires for insurance money
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been accused of setting two fires in Cedar Rapids.
Linn County court records say 48-year-old Carolyn Mittman is charged with two counts of arson. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press. Mittman's next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.
Court documents say Mittman told investigators that she'd set a fire Oct. 22 at an apartment and set one on Oct. 13, 2017, at her former home to collect insurance money.
