Recovery home founder gets early prison release in drug case

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — The founder of a drug recovery home for women in southern Indiana has been released from prison just weeks after the state's high court revised her original 30-year drug-related sentence.

Lisa Livingston was released Wednesday from Rockville Correctional Facility, The News and Tribune reported. She said her release after nine months was "nothing short of a miracle."

"I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude, and I am just kind of in shock that I actually got to walk out the gate," Livingston said shortly after her release.

Livingston was arrested in 2013 but it wasn't until last March that she was sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to five felonies, including drug-dealing, possession and having the ingredients to make drugs.

On Dec. 28, the Indiana Supreme Court revised that sentence to a mandatory 23 years, with "whatever time remains (to) be served in community corrections." The court noted Livingston's efforts to help others struggling with drug addiction between her arrest and conviction. She founded the nonprofit BreakAway program in New Albany in 2017.

"The evidence shows Livingston has committed no offenses since her arrest in August 2013 and has dedicated her time to becoming a productive member of her community and helping others who suffer from addiction," the court's decision said.

Livingston said her time in prison was difficult, but she turned to her faith for solace.

"One of the things I kept thinking over all this time is that God knows my heart," she said. "He knows that my heart is pure, and my motives are pure.

Livingston will be staying at BreakAway housing and will be supervised by Floyd County's community corrections program.

