Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino

























Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 Construction cranes tower over the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, from its state casino license. less Construction cranes tower over the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 2 of 7 New Wynn Resort CEO Matthew Maddox speaks to members of the media after a hearing Friday, April 27, 2018, in Boston. Maddox said the name of the new casino being built in Everett will be changed from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor. It is scheduled to open next year. less New Wynn Resort CEO Matthew Maddox speaks to members of the media after a hearing Friday, April 27, 2018, in Boston. Maddox said the name of the new casino being built in Everett will be changed from Wynn ... more Photo: Philip Marcelo, AP Image 3 of 7 FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and his ex-wife has been settled on the brink of a trial in Nevada state court. A judge dismissed prospective jurors Monday, April 16, 2018, after attorneys told her the case had been dropped pending an undisclosed payment from Steve Wynn to Elaine Wynn. less FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 4 of 7 Construction workers leave at the end of their shift at the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, from its state casino license. less Construction workers leave at the end of their shift at the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 5 of 7 Workers talk on a floor under construction at the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, from its state casino license. less Workers talk on a floor under construction at the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 6 of 7 Construction workers install glass panels on the facade at the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, from its state casino license. less Construction workers install glass panels on the facade at the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 7 of 7 Clouds pass over the Wynn Resorts casino construction site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, from its state casino license. less Clouds pass over the Wynn Resorts casino construction site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — Wynn Resorts has renamed the $2.5 billion casino it's building outside of Boston to Encore Boston Harbor, as the company continues to take steps to distance itself from founder Steve Wynn after sexual misconduct allegations.

New CEO Matthew Maddox confirmed the long speculated change to state gambling regulators Friday as they considered the company's request to remove Wynn's name from its Massachusetts casino license.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and later sold his company shares following the allegations, which he denies.

"This company is not about a man. Steve Wynn is not Wynn Resorts," Maddox said. "Wynn Resorts is about the 25,000 employees that grow this company every day."

Maddox said banners around the Everett waterfront site that once heralded the coming of "Wynn Boston Harbor" were being removed Friday and new ones bearing the "Encore" moniker also used at one of the company's Las Vegas casinos were going up in their place.

Commission members didn't comment on the change, which doesn't require state approval. They're expected to issue a decision next week on whether Steve Wynn should continue to be considered a part of the Massachusetts project for regulatory purposes.

The commission has stressed that even if Wynn's name were removed from the company's casino license, it would not interrupt the broader review of Wynn Resorts.

The five-member panel is investigating what the company's board might have known about the allegations, including a $7.5 million settlement with one accuser that wasn't disclosed when the state awarded the company a license in 2014.

A lawyer for Steve Wynn has argued that the commission no longer has jurisdiction over him because he's a private citizen divested from "all ownership interests" in his namesake company.

Maddox outlined other ways the company is changing its corporate culture, including appointing three new women to the board of directors, providing paid parental leave, changing its sexual harassment training and creating a new department focused on gender equality, diversity and female leadership.

"Things are moving at lightning speed," he said. "We are moving this company forward. We're taking these issues very seriously."

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who attended Friday's hearing in Boston, said the name change was the right move in light of calls from sexual assault survivors, who joined a chorus of prominent state officials in requesting it, including Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey.

"There were a lot of serious allegations made," DeMaria said. "If those prove to be true, they're not appropriate and a name change is in the best interests of the project."

Gina Scaramella, head of the nonprofit Boston Area Rape Crisis Center that supports sexual assault survivors, called it a positive step forward.

"It shows that we've reached a tipping point in how our culture responds to sexual harassment and assault," she said.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.