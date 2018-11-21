Renault keeps Ghosn as CEO despite arrest in Japan

FILE - In this Feb.16, 2018 file photo, French car maker Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, right, and his new deputy Thierry Bollore pose for photographers after the presentation of the company 2017 at the headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. Renault's board of directors says that Ghosn will remain as chairman and CEO of the carmaker even though he is detained in Japan for alleged misuse of Nissan assets. The board on Tuesday Nov.20, 2018, however, tapped the carmaker's No. 2, Thierry Bollore, to fill in for Ghosn while he's "temporarily incapacitated."

TOKYO (AP) — France's Renault says it has decided to keep its CEO Carlos Ghosn on despite his arrest in Japan on allegations that he misused assets of partner Nissan Motor Co. and misreported his income.

Renault's board of directors announced late Tuesday that the No. 2 at the company, Thierry Bollore, would temporarily fill in for Ghosn.

The French automaker said it would further consolidate its alliance with Nissan. The two automakers have a partnership, also, with smaller automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp.

There was no update Wednesday in Tokyo from prosecutors on Ghosn's case, and no public word from Ghosn himself. It was unclear where he was being held.

The Japanese and French governments have confirmed their support for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, the industry leader with 10.6 million vehicles sold in 2017.