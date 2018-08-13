Reno police probe death of victim pulled from Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police are investigating after a dead body was pulled from the Truckee River over the weekend on the east side of town.

Fire officials say the body recovered Sunday under the South McCarran Boulevard near East Greg Street had been in the water for some time.

The victim has not been identified.

Reno Fire Battalion Chief Mike Bohach says the body had very little clothing left on it. He says it's not clear how the victim got into the water.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.