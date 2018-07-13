Rep. Bob Loonan of Shakopee faces drunken driving charges

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker is facing drunken driving charges.

Scott County court records show that state Rep. Bob Loonan was cited during a weekend traffic stop in Jordan for two misdemeanors related to driving under the influence. The Shakopee Republican was also charged with a petty misdemeanor related to unsafe passing.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the 57-year-old Loonan declined to elaborate on the incident. He says he's never been in this situation before, but is cooperating and is going into a system he trusts. Otherwise, he says he's deferring to his attorney.

Loonan's attorney, Justin Duffy, declined comment.

A hearing is set for Sept. 28.

Loonan is serving his second term. He lost the GOP endorsement to businessman Erik Mortensen of Shakopee and is running in the August 14 primary.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org