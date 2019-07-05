Repeat cop impersonator gets 6 months behind bars

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged four times with falsely representing himself as a police officer has been sent to prison for six months.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 25-year-old Ashwin Mathur, who was once a police department intern, was sentenced Wednesday.

Authorities say after his first arrest in 2015 for putting a blue strobe light in his car and pulling over a woman, the Stamford man was admitted to a diversionary program for defendants with psychological issues that would have erased charges of impersonating an officer had he met its conditions.

He continued to say he was as an officer, most recently in September when he told a hotel manager he was a New York City officer investigating a prostitution ring.

His attorney told the judge that Mathur is getting counseling.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com