Report: Embattled northern Nevada sheriff won't face charges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A sheriff in northern Nevada facing allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct will not face criminal charges.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports investigators working under Attorney General Adam Laxalt identified five possible victims of sexual misconduct linked to Storey County sheriff Gerald Antinoro, but they did not make any "findings of criminal offenses" within the statute of limitations.

Laxalt is running for governor. The Republican has faced criticism from Democrats for refusing to denounce his endorsement from Antinoro.

An investigative report obtained by the newspaper also shows the attorney general's office first received a sexual harassment complaint involving Antinoro in 2014, when now Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto headed the office.

The investigation followed a wide-ranging complaint filed by developer Don Roger Norman. His attorney, Joey Gilbert, characterized parts of the investigation as a "politically crafted response."

