Reports: Germany seeks Tunisian in Berlin attack probe

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have reportedly issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old Tunisian man on suspicion he aided in a terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported the warrant was issued Thursday for Meher D., who is believed to be in Libya, on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and accessory to murder. The dpa news agency said federal prosecutors would neither confirm nor deny the report.

The suspect, believed to be a member of the Islamic State extremist organization, allegedly helped rejected Tunisian asylum-seeker Anis Amri in his plot that killed 12 people.

Amri drove a hijacked truck into the downtown market in an attack claimed by IS. He was killed after escaping to Italy.