Republicans renew call for hearing on Fairfax allegations

In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax presides over the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia Republicans are renewing their push to hold a legislative hearing into sexual assault allegations two women have made against Fairfax.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are renewing their push to hold a legislative hearing into sexual assault allegations two women have made against the state's Democratic lieutenant governor. Democrats quickly opposed the request and called it a political stunt.

GOP Del. Rob Bell sent a letter to Democrats on Monday saying an upcoming special legislative session on gun laws could double as an opportunity for a bipartisan hearing on Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax's behavior. Two women earlier this year publicly accused Fairfax of sexual assault and said they want to testify before the legislature, but only if both parties participate.

Fairfax has denied any wrongdoing and said the allegations should be investigated by law enforcement officials.

House Minority Leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn said Tuesday that Democrats would not participate in a "partisan sideshow."