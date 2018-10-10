Resentencing set next month in 2006 slaying of teenager

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A man is scheduled to be resentenced next month in the murder of a teenager a dozen years ago in what eastern Pennsylvania authorities called a case of mistaken identity.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that a Northampton County judge set a Nov. 16 date for the sentencing of 29-year-old Paul Serrano III — his third in the murder of 15-year-old Kevin Muzila of Bethlehem a week before Christmas in 2006.

Prosecutors said another man ordered the death of a rival drug dealer, but then-17-year-old Serrano went to the wrong apartment.

The resentencing was ordered because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning mandatory life terms for juveniles. Prosecutors are seeking a term of 50 year to life while defense attorney Tyree Blair will seek 25 years to life.

