Resolution seeks naming roadway after deceased officers

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (AP) — Work is continuing on renaming a stretch of southern Indiana roadway in honor of two North Vernon police officers killed in 1993 when their patrol car was rammed by another vehicle.

The (Columbus) Republic reports that a resolution in the Indiana House asks the state's Transportation department to rename the section of U.S. 50 and County Road 150 North in Jennings County in honor of Officer Anthony Burton and Reserve Officer Lonnie Howard.

The vehicle that struck their car was driven by a man who had been involved in a standoff with police.

The resolution has passed the House and Indiana Senate and has been returned to the House where it is expected to proceed to Gov. Eric Holcomb for a final signature.

