Restaurant owner charged with setting fire to business
HALLOCK, Minn. (AP) — A northwestern Minnesota woman is accused of setting fire to her restaurant to collect insurance money.
Tamara DeVore is charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud. Prosecutors say DeVore set fire to the Caribou Grill in Hallock on Feb. 21.
KVRR reports investigators say a person who was at the bar escaped without being injured. Authorities say DeVore could be seen on security video entering and exiting a storage room, then leaving the area several minutes before heavy smoke filled the room.
It's not clear if DeVore has hired an attorney to speak on her behalf.
