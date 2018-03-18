Restaurant robbery victim charged with being in on crime

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Gillette authorities say a fast-food restaurant employee initially thought to be the victim of an armed robbery was actually in on the crime.

The Gillette News-Record reports that 29-year-old Aaron Michael Watson pleaded not guilty earlier this month to a federal charge of interference with interstate commerce by method of robbery.

Police initially believed a man forced Watson into the night manager's office at gunpoint and made him hand over about $360 back in November.

But suspicion shifted to Watson after police saw surveillance video of Watson with the suspect, identified as Melvin Jefferson, before the robbery. Authorities also say that Jefferson and Watson also spoke on the phone before the robbery.

Court documents say that when Watson was shown some of the surveillance video, he told police that Jefferson is a good friend of his.