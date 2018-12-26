Reward doubled for information in slaying of woman, teen son

INDEPENDENCE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff's office has doubled the reward offered for information that leads to an arrest in the slaying of a woman and her 13-year-old son.

News outlets report the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is now offering $2,500 in addition to the $2,500 reward offered by Crime Stoppers. The sheriff's office says it responded Sunday to a reported shooting in Independence and found the two suffering fatal gunshot wounds.

Deputies say investigators believe the shooter knew the mother and son.