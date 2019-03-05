Reward grows to $4,500 in 2017 Sun Valley homicide

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The reward total has climbed to $4,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in an unsolved homicide north of Reno a year and a half ago.

The family of 34-year-old Michael Partridge Jr. announced Tuesday it has doubled an earlier $1,000 reward offer as Washoe County sheriff's deputies continue to investigate his shooting death at a residence in Sun Valley on Sept. 29, 2017.

That's in addition to a $2,500 reward offered by Secret Witness.

Partridge lived in Las Vegas before moving to Reno.

Sheriff's Lt. Max Brokaw said Tuesday detectives believe there are people who have information that can help with the investigation and "bring some degree of closure and comfort" to those who've lost a loved one.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff's detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.