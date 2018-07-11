Reward offered in case of burned, dismembered woman

LAWRENCE, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors have announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information in the death of a woman found burned and dismembered in New Jersey last week.

The Cumberland County prosecutor's office says the reward will be offered to anyone coming forward with information leading to detection and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 32-year-old Tonya Cook.

Authorities say a passer-by reported spotting the Vineland resident's remains July 2 in a field in Lawrence Township.

State police and the prosecutor's office are investigating. They are asking anyone with information to call state police.