FILE - In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, California condor No. 67 takes flight in the Ventana Wilderness east of Big Sur, Calif. A reward now totals $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of a similar endangered California condor. The condor was found with a gunshot wound in July 2018, on private property near the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge in Kern County. The bird later died. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered a $5,000 reward and on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, the Center for Biological Diversity tripled it. less
Click through the slideshow to see the endangered species in California.
Photo: Michael Macor/The Chronicle
Abalone
West Coast from Point Conception, Calif to Punta Abreojos, Baja California, Mexico)
Short-tailed albatross
Beetle
Casey's June, Delta green ground, Mount Hermon June, Valley Elderberry Longhorn
California Condor
Crayfish
The yellow-billed cuckoo can be found in wooded areas near creeks or bayous.
Fairy shrimp
Longhorn, Riverside, San Diego, Vernal Pool
Southwestern Willow Flycatcher
Fox
San Joaquin kit, Santa Catalina Island
Frog
California red-legged, mountain yellow-legged, Oregon spotted, Sierra Nevada yellow-legged
Coastal Californian Gnatcatcher
Kangaroo rat
Giant, Fresno, Morro Bay, Stephens', Tipton, San Bernadino Merriam's
Can you guess what this is?
Answer in gallery photo 21 that shows hidden wildlife cam (Courtesy Point Reyes National Seashore)
Point Arena Mountain Beaver
Marbled murrelet
Southern Sea Otter
Western snowy Plover
Desert pupfish
Riparian brush Rabbit
California clapper rail
California tiger salamander
Chinook Salmon
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reward now totals $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of an endangered California condor.
The condor was found with a gunshot wound in July on private property near the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge in Kern County. The bird later died.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered a $5,000 reward and the Center for Biological Diversity tripled it on Monday.
California condors are one of the world's largest birds with a wingspan up to 10 feet. Three decades after being pushed to the brink of extinction, the species is making a comeback in the wild.
Condors are protected under California law and the federal Engendered Species Act.