Rhode Island gets $750K grant to help victims of drug abuse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has received a $750,000 federal grant to help children affected by substance abuse.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced the grant Monday in Providence. The funds will go toward Family Service of Rhode Island and CODAC Behavioral Health Care. Funding will last for three years.

Officials say the grant will help children whose parents are dealing with substance abuse or juvenile patients. Funding covers services including counseling and mentoring programs.

Reed says children "become the silent victims" when a parent suffers from addiction.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Rhode Island had more drug-related deaths than the national average in 2016.