Rhode Island man gets life sentence in killing of nephew

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man convicted of setting up the killing of his teenage nephew and the non-fatal stabbing of his brother has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jared Rogers was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest in December to charges including second-degree murder and assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Rogers hired four men in March 2016, armed them with knives, and let them into the Warwick home where his nephew, 19-year-old Michael Rogers, and his brother, David Rogers, could be found.

David Rogers survived.

Hours before the attack, the family had called police to ask them to remove Jared Rogers from the home due to intoxication.

He apologized in court.

One of the other four men has pleaded no contest to murder, while three await trial.