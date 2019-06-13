Rhode Island man pleads guilty to child enticement charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who pretended to be a 16-year-old girl online in order to get teenage boys to engage in explicit sexual activity in live stream videos has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Paul Stabile, of Cranston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say between October 2017 and December 2017, Stabile used the name Cindi Mennillo to pretend to be a 16-year-old old girl from Newport. Using the name, he persuaded boys between the ages of 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity over Facebook Messenger and Skype.

Police started investigating when the mother of a 14-year-old Nevada boy reported to the FBI that her son was the victim of an online enticement.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26.