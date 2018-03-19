Ride-hail driver charged with raping passenger

BOSTON (AP) — A man who told police he drives for a ride-hailing company has been charged with raping a female passenger.

Boston police say 26-year-old Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

Police say Thapa was pulled over by Northeastern University police at about 1 a.m. Sunday. He said he worked for a ride-hailing company and was taking a woman to her home.

University police noticed that the woman appeared to be in distress and may have been a victim of sexual assault so summoned city police.

The woman was taken to the hospital and after an investigation arrested Thapa.

Police did not say what company Thapa claimed to drive for.

It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.