Robbery suspect from Missouri killed at Kansas store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man has been shot and killed while attempting to rob a suburban Kansas City cellphone store.

KMBC-TV reports that the man killed at the Boost Mobile store in Overland Park, Kansas, has been identified as Deshawn Brim, of Raytown, Missouri.

Police spokesman John Lacy says a man working the store opened fire Monday night when the suspect jumped over the counter with a gun in hand. KMBC-TV reports that Lacy says it's unclear whether the worker was the manager or owner of the store.

Lacy says a woman, who was with the suspect, tried to get into the store after the shooting. But the man working at the store had locked the door. Police are questioning the woman.

No other injuries were reported.

___

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com