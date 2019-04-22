https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Roy-man-admits-gunshot-wound-was-self-inflicted-13785181.php
Roy man admits gunshot wound was self-inflicted
ROY, Utah (AP) — A Roy man who initially reported being shot while trying to stop a crime has admitted to lying to authorities.
The Standard-Examiner reports that Roy police said that the man deliberately shot himself in the leg.
According to investigators, he was found Tuesday in a vehicle that was stopped in an intersection.
The man had a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a hospital.
He told police that an unknown man had shot him as he tried to stop a crime in progress.
But investigators found no evidence of a shooting in their search of the area.
A search warrant for his car turned up a gun that police believe was used in the shooting.
The man's name was not released.
