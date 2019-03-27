Ruling: Warrantless search of probationer's cellphone OK

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An appeals court says probationers' "significantly diminished privacy rights" mean it's reasonable to conduct a warrantless search of the cellphone of a felony probationer who consented to searches of himself and his property.

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday overturned a Pima County Superior Court judge's ruling suppressing evidence taken from a probationer's cellphone as authorities investigated whether he was involved in a new serious offense.

The ruling says Bryan Lietzau agreed to submit to warrantless searches and allow safe access to his property when he was placed on probation for aggravated harassment.

A judge didn't permit incriminating cellphone evidence to be used after a woman reported that Lietzau had an "inappropriate relationship" with her 13-year-old daughter and Lietzau was indicted on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.